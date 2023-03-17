Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Insider Sells $7,140,815.15 in Stock

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) insider Charles Alpuche sold 23,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total transaction of $7,140,815.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Charles Alpuche also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Insulet alerts:

On Thursday, March 9th, Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of Insulet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.90, for a total transaction of $1,163,600.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of Insulet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total transaction of $1,115,280.00.

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of PODD opened at $312.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,206.00 and a beta of 0.75. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $320.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. Insulet had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PODD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $245.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

About Insulet

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.