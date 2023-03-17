Insider Selling: Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Insider Sells $5,564,300.00 in Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $163.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.72. The firm has a market cap of $75.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Target

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Target by 122.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Target by 96.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.