Insider Selling: Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) CMO Sells $2,314,408.49 in Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) CMO Stacey Epstein sold 162,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $2,314,408.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 97,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,409.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Freshworks Price Performance

Shares of Freshworks stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.44. Freshworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshworks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.90.

Institutional Trading of Freshworks

Freshworks Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 64.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 157,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 61,653 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter worth $217,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 1,713.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 59,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 56,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 50.6% during the third quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 38,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

