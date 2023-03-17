UBS Group Analysts Give NIKE (NYSE:NKE) a $151.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $151.00 target price on NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.48.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $120.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $187.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $139.86.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,668 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 78,675 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $1,474,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.