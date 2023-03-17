Lufax (NYSE:LU) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $2.04 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $3.52.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LU. HSBC cut Lufax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lufax from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.40 to $1.60 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Lufax from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1.70 to $1.40 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Lufax from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $1.52 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Lufax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.57.

Get Lufax alerts:

Lufax Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of LU stock opened at $1.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41. Lufax has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $7.05.

Lufax Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Lufax

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 9.9%. Lufax’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at $469,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lufax by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 76,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lufax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.