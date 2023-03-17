Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Korea Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of KEP opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. Korea Electric Power has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korea Electric Power

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 1,212.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

