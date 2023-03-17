Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Earns Positive Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna restated their positive rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $72.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HP. TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Helmerich & Payne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.91.

Shares of HP stock opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.30. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $33.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 164.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

