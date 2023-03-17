Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $163.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a market perform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE MAA opened at $149.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $141.13 and a 1-year high of $217.64.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Cuts Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.063 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 102.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $41,848.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,319.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $135,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,830.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $41,848.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,319.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,462 shares of company stock valued at $379,401. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,086,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,959,753,000 after purchasing an additional 141,902 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,696 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,103,000 after purchasing an additional 44,034 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,026,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,074,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,034,000 after purchasing an additional 339,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.