DA Davidson Cuts Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Price Target to $4.00

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LEV. Raymond James cut their target price on Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays started coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lion Electric currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.40.

Lion Electric Stock Performance

Lion Electric stock opened at $1.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Lion Electric has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $387.47 million, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 2.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lion Electric

About Lion Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEV. Power Corp of Canada raised its holdings in Lion Electric by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 77,143,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842,519 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Lion Electric by 2,691.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 775,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 747,831 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $2,127,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $1,517,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lion Electric by 501.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 259,213 shares during the period. 43.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Featured Stories

