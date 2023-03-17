DA Davidson Cuts Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Price Target to $4.00

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on LEV. Raymond James cut their target price on Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays started coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lion Electric currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.40.
Lion Electric Stock Performance
Lion Electric stock opened at $1.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Lion Electric has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $387.47 million, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 2.16.
About Lion Electric
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
