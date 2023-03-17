Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades Newmont (NYSE:NEM) to “Buy”

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $55.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $53.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Newmont from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Newmont from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.21.

NYSE NEM opened at $45.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of -84.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.31. Newmont has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $86.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.74.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Newmont will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -296.29%.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,263.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,263.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,720 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,435,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,876,343,000 after purchasing an additional 561,193 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Newmont by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,058,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,701,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,657 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Newmont by 8.5% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,781,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,076,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,957 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Newmont by 16.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,602,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Newmont by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,396,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $868,334,000 after purchasing an additional 541,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

