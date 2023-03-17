Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at National Bankshares

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
LEV has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Northland Securities started coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.40.
LEV opened at $1.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $387.47 million, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 2.16. Lion Electric has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.71.
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
