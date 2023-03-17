Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at National Bankshares

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LEV has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Northland Securities started coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.40.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Lion Electric Stock Performance

LEV opened at $1.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $387.47 million, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 2.16. Lion Electric has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lion Electric

About Lion Electric

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEV. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Lion Electric by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lion Electric by 195.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 22,490 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Lion Electric by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 231,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lion Electric by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Lion Electric by 50.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 14,377 shares during the last quarter. 43.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.