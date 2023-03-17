LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of LSB Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.57.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

LSB Industries Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of LXU stock opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. LSB Industries has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.13. The company has a market capitalization of $815.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Trading of LSB Industries

LSB Industries Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,052,000 after buying an additional 597,482 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,336,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,079,000 after buying an additional 651,591 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,253,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,113,000 after buying an additional 530,197 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,101,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,956,000 after buying an additional 293,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robotti Robert lifted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 1,919,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,524,000 after buying an additional 232,970 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.