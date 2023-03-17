LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of LSB Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.57.
LSB Industries Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of LXU stock opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. LSB Industries has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.13. The company has a market capitalization of $815.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.60.
LSB Industries Company Profile
LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).
