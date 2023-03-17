Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their target price on Koppers to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Koppers Stock Performance

KOP stock opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $677.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.82. Koppers has a 1 year low of $20.11 and a 1 year high of $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.46.

Koppers Increases Dividend

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $482.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.25 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Koppers will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koppers

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Koppers by 122.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Koppers by 50.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Koppers by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Koppers by 15.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Koppers by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

