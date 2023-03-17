Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Sets New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $5.88 and last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 35593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

Specifically, CEO John E. Kao sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $247,509.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,381,279 shares in the company, valued at $15,073,496.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alignment Healthcare news, CEO John E. Kao sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $247,509.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,381,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,073,496.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 4,274 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $51,330.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,970,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,668,010.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,625 shares of company stock worth $706,511. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ALHC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Down 1.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 220.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

Recommended Stories

