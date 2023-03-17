Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 3,375 ($41.13) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 3,250 ($39.61).
BNZL has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 3,060 ($37.29) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($34.13) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($33.52) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,895 ($35.28).
Bunzl Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of LON BNZL opened at GBX 3,001 ($36.58) on Monday. Bunzl has a 12 month low of GBX 2,542 ($30.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,249 ($39.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,143.57, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,984.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,904.32.
Bunzl Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Bunzl
In other Bunzl news, insider Richard Howes sold 4,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,002 ($36.59), for a total value of £147,368.18 ($179,607.78). In other news, insider Richard Howes sold 4,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,002 ($36.59), for a total transaction of £147,368.18 ($179,607.78). Also, insider Frank van Zanten sold 13,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,986 ($36.39), for a total value of £389,553.56 ($474,775.82). Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
About Bunzl
Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.
See Also
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.