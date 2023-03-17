Insider Buying: Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Major Shareholder Acquires 238,785 Shares of Stock

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 238,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.89 per share, for a total transaction of $14,300,833.65. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,483,250 shares in the company, valued at $567,951,842.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Southwest Gas Stock Down 0.4 %

Southwest Gas stock opened at $60.30 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.75 and a twelve month high of $95.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.27.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is -86.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Southwest Gas

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SWX shares. Bank of America downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Southwest Gas in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

