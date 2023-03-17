Insider Selling: Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Director Sells 14,320,070 Shares of Stock

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 14,320,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $153,224,749.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,227,600 shares in the company, valued at $623,035,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Permian Resources Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PR opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.36. Permian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 4.54.
Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $761.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Permian Resources Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Resources
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on PR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.
Permian Resources Company Profile
Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
Featured Stories
