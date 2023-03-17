Insider Selling: Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Major Shareholder Sells 99,889,464 Shares of Stock

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,198,673,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Vivint Smart Home Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:VVNT opened at $12.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.69. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $12.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 0.99.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $7.90 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivint Smart Home
Vivint Smart Home Company Profile
Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.
Featured Stories
