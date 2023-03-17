ENI (NYSE:E) Lifted to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

E has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ENI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ENI from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ENI from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.25.

ENI Stock Performance

ENI stock opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. ENI has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $32.21. The company has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.34.

ENI Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4623 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. ENI’s payout ratio is presently 7.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 18.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,936,000 after buying an additional 344,808 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,555,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,593,000 after buying an additional 353,353 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 352.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,411,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,598,000 after buying an additional 1,098,916 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 7.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,175,635 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,387,000 after buying an additional 77,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 6.0% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,083,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,801,000 after buying an additional 61,805 shares during the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ENI

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

