First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Earns Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $140.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

FRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Republic Bank to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Republic Bank from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.90.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:FRC opened at $34.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $174.21.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Republic Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.