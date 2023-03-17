Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $40.00 price objective on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Foot Locker to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet upgraded Foot Locker from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.32.

FL opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $47.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.45%.

In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Foot Locker by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 996,756 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $37,667,000 after purchasing an additional 251,574 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Foot Locker by 133,883.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 365,775 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $13,822,000 after purchasing an additional 365,502 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Foot Locker by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,874 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 19,988 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

