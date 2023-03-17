Sidoti Begins Coverage on GATX (NYSE:GATX)

Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GATX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.33.

GATX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $104.30 on Tuesday. GATX has a 52 week low of $84.96 and a 52 week high of $127.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

GATX Increases Dividend

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. GATX had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that GATX will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 50.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $2,192,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,101,168.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GATX news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $25,293.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,871 shares in the company, valued at $804,594.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $2,192,022.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,101,168.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GATX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GATX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GATX by 76.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in GATX by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in GATX by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GATX by 489.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

