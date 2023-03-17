UBS Group Boosts Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $197.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut Eaton from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Eaton Stock Up 3.2 %

ETN stock opened at $164.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eaton has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $178.75. The stock has a market cap of $65.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eaton will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.94%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 4,183.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,074,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

