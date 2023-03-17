e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Raymond James

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ELF. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $54.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.75.

ELF opened at $74.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.00. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $76.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 87.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.49.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $43,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,233,657.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $43,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,233,657.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 15,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $1,130,112.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,480,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,195 shares of company stock valued at $20,604,238 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

