Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Encompass Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.00.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of EHC opened at $52.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.45. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $74.61.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $1,087,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,235.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Encompass Health

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 43.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 29.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,010,000 after acquiring an additional 48,456 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 12.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,788,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Featured Articles

