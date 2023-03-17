Wells Fargo & Company Trims Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Target Price to $16.00

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CRGY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Crescent Energy to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America cut Crescent Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Shares of CRGY opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. Crescent Energy has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRGY. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Crescent Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the first quarter worth about $282,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 51.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 109.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 31,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

