Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chegg from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chegg from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Chegg from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Chegg from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Chegg from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Chegg Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. Chegg has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $37.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Chegg had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $205.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Chegg’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $63,201.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,322.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chegg news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $633,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $63,201.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,741 shares of company stock worth $793,053. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chegg

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 975.1% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 135,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 122,556 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $775,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1,062.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,457,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,900 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Featured Stories

