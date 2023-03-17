Evercore ISI Trims Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Target Price to $52.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.21.

NYSE:DVN opened at $46.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.05 and its 200 day moving average is $64.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. Devon Energy’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.89%.

In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Devon Energy news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

