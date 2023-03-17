Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Price Target to $133.00

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

CPK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Up 1.1 %

CPK opened at $129.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.59. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52 week low of $105.79 and a 52 week high of $142.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Chesapeake Utilities

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.38%.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 371 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $46,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,557 shares in the company, valued at $10,569,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Utilities

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPK. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth $88,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 32.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter valued at $173,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

