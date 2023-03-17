NOW’s (DNOW) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna

Susquehanna restated their neutral rating on shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DNOW. TheStreet upgraded NOW from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut NOW from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

NOW Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DNOW opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. NOW has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.24.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.77 million. NOW had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NOW will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NOW by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in NOW by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 80,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NOW by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 103,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

