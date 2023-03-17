NOW’s (DNOW) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna

Susquehanna restated their neutral rating on shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DNOW. TheStreet upgraded NOW from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut NOW from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.
NOW Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of DNOW opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. NOW has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.24.
Institutional Trading of NOW
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NOW by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in NOW by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 80,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NOW by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 103,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.
About NOW
NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NOW (DNOW)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.