Analyzing Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) and NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) and NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Avinger and NovoCure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avinger 0 0 1 0 3.00 NovoCure 1 3 2 0 2.17

Avinger presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 836.33%. NovoCure has a consensus target price of $95.50, suggesting a potential upside of 48.22%. Given Avinger’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Avinger is more favorable than NovoCure.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Avinger has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovoCure has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

14.1% of Avinger shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of NovoCure shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Avinger shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of NovoCure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avinger and NovoCure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avinger $10.13 million 0.71 -$17.41 million ($5.30) -0.18 NovoCure $537.84 million 12.63 -$92.53 million ($0.88) -73.22

Avinger has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NovoCure. NovoCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avinger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Avinger and NovoCure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avinger -212.53% -244.04% -63.46% NovoCure -17.20% -20.98% -7.91%

Summary

NovoCure beats Avinger on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat. The company was founded by John B. Simpson and Himanshu N. Patel on March 8, 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

