CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.58.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.35 to C$4.60 in a research report on Monday.
CES Energy Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of TSE:CEU opened at C$2.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$674.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.45. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of C$2.02 and a 1-year high of C$3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.49, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.71.
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
