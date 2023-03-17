Financial Analysis: Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) versus Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE)

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) and Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Primo Water pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Coca-Cola Consolidated pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Primo Water pays out 168.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Coca-Cola Consolidated pays out 4.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Primo Water has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Coca-Cola Consolidated has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Primo Water is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Primo Water and Coca-Cola Consolidated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primo Water 1.34% 7.25% 2.55% Coca-Cola Consolidated 6.94% 47.62% 12.77%

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Primo Water has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coca-Cola Consolidated has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

88.7% of Primo Water shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of Coca-Cola Consolidated shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Primo Water shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Primo Water and Coca-Cola Consolidated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primo Water $2.22 billion 1.06 $29.60 million $0.19 77.58 Coca-Cola Consolidated $6.20 billion 0.76 $430.16 million $45.77 11.05

Coca-Cola Consolidated has higher revenue and earnings than Primo Water. Coca-Cola Consolidated is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Primo Water, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Primo Water and Coca-Cola Consolidated, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primo Water 0 0 0 0 N/A Coca-Cola Consolidated 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel. The company sells its products through retailers and online at various price points. The company was formerly known as Cott Corporation and changed its name to Primo Water Corporation in March 2020. Primo Water Corporation was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks. It operates through the Nonalcoholic Beverages, and All Other segments. The company was founded by J. B. Harrison in 1902 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

