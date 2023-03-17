Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Receives $235.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $235.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RHHBY. Societe Generale raised shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Roche from CHF 328 to CHF 329 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Roche from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roche

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in Roche by 1.8% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 17,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Roche by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Roche by 8.7% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Roche by 0.8% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 58,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Roche by 1.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Roche Price Performance

Roche Increases Dividend

RHHBY stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. Roche has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.8068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Roche’s previous dividend of $0.79.

About Roche

(Get Rating)

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

