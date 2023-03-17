ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) and Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Head to Head Survey

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) and ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Alexander’s and ACRES Commercial Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexander’s 1 0 0 0 1.00 ACRES Commercial Realty 0 0 2 0 3.00

Alexander’s currently has a consensus target price of $160.00, suggesting a potential downside of 17.33%. ACRES Commercial Realty has a consensus target price of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 61.20%. Given ACRES Commercial Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ACRES Commercial Realty is more favorable than Alexander’s.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

33.9% of Alexander’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Alexander’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Alexander’s has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACRES Commercial Realty has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alexander’s and ACRES Commercial Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexander’s 28.00% 23.27% 4.08% ACRES Commercial Realty 14.13% 5.90% 1.14%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alexander’s and ACRES Commercial Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexander’s $205.81 million 4.81 $57.63 million $11.25 17.20 ACRES Commercial Realty $75.17 million 0.99 $10.62 million ($1.01) -8.45

Alexander’s has higher revenue and earnings than ACRES Commercial Realty. ACRES Commercial Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexander’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alexander’s beats ACRES Commercial Realty on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

