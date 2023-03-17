Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APLS shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $79.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $64.89 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $33.32 and a twelve month high of $70.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.05). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.77% and a negative net margin of 864.70%. The business had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.44 million. The business’s revenue was down 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $25,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,797 shares in the company, valued at $6,732,807.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $552,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 983,780 shares in the company, valued at $45,332,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $25,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,732,807.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,934 shares of company stock worth $4,497,717. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Articles

