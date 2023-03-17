Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.89.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LPRO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Open Lending from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Open Lending from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Open Lending from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $573,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,389,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,175,000 after acquiring an additional 166,550 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Price Performance

Open Lending stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. Open Lending has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 18.58 and a current ratio of 18.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.78. The company has a market cap of $846.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.51 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 31.84%. Open Lending’s revenue was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

