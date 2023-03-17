Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.50 price target on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Gibson Energy Price Performance

Shares of GEI opened at C$21.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$23.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.63. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$21.03 and a twelve month high of C$27.75.

Gibson Energy Increases Dividend

Gibson Energy Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is currently 104.00%.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

