Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Receives $251.10 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $251.10.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total transaction of $814,465.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 351 shares in the company, valued at $78,065.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total value of $369,086.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,890.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total transaction of $814,465.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,065.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,924 shares of company stock worth $1,522,231. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $755,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HII opened at $205.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.43. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $191.49 and a twelve month high of $260.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.64.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

Featured Articles

