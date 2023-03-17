Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $665.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ocado Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 500 ($6.09) to GBX 550 ($6.70) in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Ocado Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS OCDGF opened at $5.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.39. Ocado Group has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $16.23.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

