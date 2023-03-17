Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Bluegreen Vacations from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Bluegreen Vacations stock opened at $26.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $530.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bluegreen Vacations has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $34.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Bluegreen Vacations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bluegreen Vacations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,016 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 323.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 51,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,076,000 after buying an additional 19,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,734,000 after buying an additional 22,624 shares during the last quarter. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

