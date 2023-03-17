Analyzing Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) & Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF)

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) and Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Great-West Lifeco and Power Co. of Canada’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great-West Lifeco N/A N/A N/A $2.60 9.86 Power Co. of Canada N/A N/A N/A $2.72 9.43

Power Co. of Canada is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Great-West Lifeco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great-West Lifeco 0 1 1 0 2.50 Power Co. of Canada 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Great-West Lifeco and Power Co. of Canada, as reported by MarketBeat.

Great-West Lifeco currently has a consensus target price of $35.78, indicating a potential upside of 39.27%. Power Co. of Canada has a consensus target price of $38.57, indicating a potential upside of 50.38%. Given Power Co. of Canada’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Power Co. of Canada is more favorable than Great-West Lifeco.

Profitability

This table compares Great-West Lifeco and Power Co. of Canada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great-West Lifeco N/A N/A N/A Power Co. of Canada N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Great-West Lifeco pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Power Co. of Canada pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Great-West Lifeco pays out 47.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Power Co. of Canada pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.8% of Great-West Lifeco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of Power Co. of Canada shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Great-West Lifeco

(Get Rating)

Great-West Lifeco, Inc. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life. The United States segment offers asset management and financial services through the Great-West Financial, Putnam and insurance businesses in the branches of Great-West Life and Canada Life located in the U.S. The Europe segment consists of insurance, annuities and reinsurance business units. The Lifeco Corporate segment includes operating results for activities of Lifeco that are not associated with the major business units of the firm. The company was founded on November 8, 1979 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

About Power Co. of Canada

(Get Rating)

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses. The IGM Financial segment provides investment advisory and management services. The GBL segment focuses on long-term and sustainable value creation and is indirectly held through Parjointco. The company was founded by Arthur J. Nesbitt and Peter A. Thomson on April 18, 1925 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.