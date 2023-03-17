Short Interest in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Expands By 7.2%

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,070,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the February 13th total of 4,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 931,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Altra Industrial Motion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 46.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 82.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altra Industrial Motion Stock Performance

AIMC opened at $61.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.03. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $61.73.

Altra Industrial Motion Dividend Announcement

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

About Altra Industrial Motion

(Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

Read More

