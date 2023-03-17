Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Short Interest Update

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the February 13th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $200.59 on Friday. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $235.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.39 and its 200 day moving average is $202.42. The company has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.07, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,654. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,485.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,717 shares of company stock worth $746,462. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Autodesk by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,735 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in Autodesk by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 52,288 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after buying an additional 30,963 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $870,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Autodesk by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 377,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $70,525,000 after purchasing an additional 12,137 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

