Short Interest in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Increases By 7.2%

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,480,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the February 13th total of 8,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACVA shares. Piper Sandler lowered ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded ACV Auctions to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barrington Research increased their price target on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.55.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

ACV Auctions Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ACVA opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.39. ACV Auctions has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $24,440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other ACV Auctions news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $24,440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO George Chamoun sold 57,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $485,601.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,854.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,186,636 shares of company stock worth $26,005,734 in the last three months. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 18,139,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,104 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.