Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Short Interest Update

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 460,500 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the February 13th total of 431,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Abeona Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $43.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.20. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $9.35.

Institutional Trading of Abeona Therapeutics

About Abeona Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,398,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 72,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 74,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.