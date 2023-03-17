Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Short Interest Update

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 460,500 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the February 13th total of 431,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Abeona Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $43.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.20. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $9.35.
Institutional Trading of Abeona Therapeutics
About Abeona Therapeutics
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
