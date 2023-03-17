Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the February 13th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 485,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Independence

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Independence by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 579,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Independence during the fourth quarter worth $398,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 4,324,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,351 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Independence in the fourth quarter worth $12,366,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ACQR opened at $10.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05. Independence has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.82.

About Independence

Independence Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

