ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Short Interest Down 7.3% in February

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the February 13th total of 73,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ACNB in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get ACNB alerts:

ACNB Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACNB opened at $33.49 on Friday. ACNB has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $285.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.31.

ACNB Announces Dividend

ACNB ( NASDAQ:ACNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $29.47 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

Institutional Trading of ACNB

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACNB in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ACNB by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ACNB by 16,530.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of ACNB by 533.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ACNB by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. 28.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACNB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.