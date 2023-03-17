ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the February 13th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 902,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
ACIW has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.
Shares of ACIW opened at $25.78 on Friday. ACI Worldwide has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.47.
ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.
