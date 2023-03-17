ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the February 13th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 902,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ACIW has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of ACIW opened at $25.78 on Friday. ACI Worldwide has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 0.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 0.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

