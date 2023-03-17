AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGILW) Short Interest Up 5.4% in February

AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGILW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the February 13th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
AgileThought Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AGILW opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44. AgileThought has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.60.
